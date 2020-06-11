Dunsmuir City Council unanimously voted to ban fireworks this season in agreement with the recommendations from Dunsmuir/Castella Fire Chef Daniel Padilla.

City Manager Todd Juhasz says that among other safety concerns, they don’t know how safely the town could evacuate should there be a fire. “I know that this will disappoint a lot of people. We are in a higher fire danger than last year. I recommend banning fireworks this season.”

Lynda Scheben with the Disaster Planning Committee (DPAC), says that among other vulnerabilities, it is too risky with this year’s higher fire danger reflecting on the 2018 Paradise fire. She will be distributing the Dunsmuir Wildfire Safety Guide booklets which will include what needs to be in a “to go bag” in case of an evacuation.

Scheben has been identifying hazards in Dunsmuir, mitigating a county wide high priority plan for fires and flooding, working on evacuation routes out of both ends of Dunsmuir, and applying for grants for fuel reductions to be done around the city.

Taking a big financial hit, the Dunsmuir High School had to stop selling fireworks the last two seasons because their insurance will no longer cover the school selling it. The sale of fireworks, that would bring in about $3,000, was going to be taken over by the Dunsmuir Chamber of Commerce this year.

Dunsmuir Mayor Juliana Lucchesi will be writing a letter to the Siskiyou County Supervisors for a one-year ban in Siskiyou County.