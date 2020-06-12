This year, the garden, located on Dunsmuir Avenue across the street from City Hall, has more raised beds added along with a waterfall and composting.

The Dunsmuir Community Resource Center and many members of the Dunsmuir community have been working hard this year to build up the Dunsmuir Community Garden.

This year, the garden, located on Dunsmuir Avenue across the street from City Hall, has more raised beds added along with a waterfall and composting. The vegetables from this garden are sold at a discount and the money goes back into the garden to help pay for water, seeds and other supplies.

There is also an Adopt a Bed program where people, businesses or groups can adopt a bed for $100 and have their name posted on their garden bed.

2-Leaf, a Cherokee spiritual leader from Missouri, is the garden guru. He says that not only does he plant the seeds in the ground but he also plants seeds in the heart as well.

The garden will be open to the public next Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. for a solo concert performed by 2-Leaf on his native flute for the community.