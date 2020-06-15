VICTORVILLE — Sheriff John McMahon has been in contact and is working with state officials as the investigation of the hanging death of a Black man here late last month continues.

In a statement released Monday, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials said McMahon, the Attorney General’s Division of Law Enforcement for the California Department of Justice and the City of Victorville are working closely with the Victorville Sheriff’s Station in the probe regarding the death of Malcolm Harsch.

Harsch, 38, was found hanging in a tree near a homeless encampment near Zenda and Seventh streets after deputies responded the morning of May 31 to a report of a man who had hung himself, according to a previous Daily Press report.

In a statement Monday, the City of Victorville said it joins the community’s call for a complete and thorough investigation.

"We take very seriously the concerns voiced by so many who fear that Malcolm’s death could be racially motivated, a hate crime, or a form of retaliation," Mayor Gloria Garcia said in a statement. "As City Leaders, we share these concerns; and a thorough investigation is being conducted. Malcolm Harsch’s life matters to our City."

In a tweet Monday, state Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Antelope Valley said he spoke with state Attorney General Xavier Becerra and learned DOJ investigators will work alongside local law enforcement.

"Having a 2nd set of independent eyes involved, hopefully, will bring comfort to those who want a fair & complete investigations," Wilk tweeted.

In Monday’s statement, Sheriff’s officials provided additional details regarding Harsch’s death after providing brief information over the weekend.

The department said the 7:07 a.m. call came from a woman who said her boyfriend hanged himself.

Deputies and medical aid then responded to a vacant lot that Sheriff’s officials described as a dirt field near Circle Drive.

Sheriff’s officials said people at the "encampment" were performing CPR on the man, later identified as Harsch, when deputies arrived and took over. They were followed by medical personnel a short time later.

"Despite additional lifesaving efforts," medical personnel pronounced Harsch dead, Sheriff’s officials said.

"The caller said she and (her) boyfriend ... had been together during the morning, but she had since returned to her tent for a short period of time," Sheriff’s officials said. "She was alerted by others in the encampment that Mr. Harsch was found hanging from a tree and cut down. People in the encampment were performing CPR, attempting to revive Mr. Harsch."

Authorities said a coroner investigator arrived to assist and a "thorough" investigation was conducted at the scene to recover any evidence.

"Sheriff’s Department personnel at the scene, including the coroner investigator, did not recover any evidence to suggest foul play," Sheriff’s officials said. "Detectives from the Victorville Police Department are continuing to investigate the death of Mr. Harsch. Detectives have interviewed several people who were at or near the location at the time of the incident."

Harsch’s wife was contacted June 1 by a coroner official regarding his death after an unsuccessful attempt to reach next of kin on May 31.

Harmonie Harsch, Malcolm's younger sister, said in a Facebook message the family only became aware of his death after they were contacted by a friend the day he was found.

She said the family, which resides in Ohio, had to reach out to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department the next day for confirmation.

Harsch's family said in a statement that they regard his death as suspicious and expressed concern that the investigation is taking too long. They disputed Harsch was depressed or suicidal.

"There are many ways to die but considering the current racial tension, a Black man hanging himself from a tree definitely doesn't sit well with us right now," the family said in a statement. "We want justice, not comfortable excuses."

An autopsy was conducted Friday, Sheriff’s officials said.

"Although there remains no sign of foul play, the forensic pathologist is waiting for toxicology results before assigning the cause and manner of death," Sheriff’s officials said.

The city and the Sheriff’s Department have given the investigation the "greatest level of priority," according to Victorville spokesperson Sue Jones, who added the city will be "watching closely" to see the results, which will be made public.

"While it’s highly unusual for us to comment on an active investigation being conducted by the Sheriff’s Department, we feel Malcolm’s family and the many community members mourning his death deserve transparency and as much information as can be provided at this time," Jones said in a statement. "We grieve for Malcolm’s family and extend our deepest condolences. We understand the gravity of this situation and the family’s desire for answers.

"We want the lines of communication to remain open with the family, particularly knowing that they live out of state."

Jones provided other pieces of information regarding dispatch receiving the initial call.

According to Jones, Victorville Fire Department personnel arrived on scene and observed CPR being performed by "bystanders."

Firefighters took over, Jones said, and initiated advanced life support care protocol in an effort to restore Malcolm’s heart beat. But after 20 minutes, in accordance with established protocols, Jones said resuscitation efforts were "discontinued."

At least two peaceful protests are planned in Victorville this week. A protest is scheduled at City Hall on Tuesday, and at the Victorville Sheriff’s Station on Saturday.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Sheriff’s Station at 760-241-2911.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the WeTip hotline at 800-782-7436 or visit www.WeTip.com.

The Palm Springs Desert Sun contributed to this report.

Jose Quintero may be reached at 760-951-6274 or JQuintero@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DP_JoseQ.