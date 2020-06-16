“We will be distributing numerous Junior Giants gifts, such as water bottles, bracelets, hats, bags, t-shirts, and more” to Junior Giants players ages 5-13, explained Junior Giants Americorps Ambassador Breanna Saltzgaver.

Mt. Shasta Junior Giants will hold a “Fan Fest” at the Mt. Shasta City Park’s Upper Lodge Wednesday evening, June 17 from 4 to 6 p.m. to kick off the virtual program that has been created to replace the traditional game structure that has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To follow social distancing guidelines, everyone will be standing six feet apart, said Saltzgaver.

There will be a special prize to any youth who wears Giants apparel or colors (orange, black, and white).

“This is also an awesome opportunity for youth to sign up for the Junior Giants at home virtual season and any parent(s)/guardian(s) to ask any question they may have,” said Saltzgaver.

The “Fan Fest” is coordinated by Mt. Shasta Recreation and Parks District administrator Shannon Shaw, Junior Giants Commissioner Mike Rodriguez and Saltzgaver.