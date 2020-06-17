A recent addition to The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Shasta Board of Directors, my name is Heather Erickson. I embrace the same vision as our CEO, our staff and fellow Board of Directors; that Great Futures Start Here!

Having deep family roots in Mount Shasta, as well as a long history of community involvement, it is rewarding to see The Boys & Girls Club established locally. Raising three children who are sixth generation in Mount Shasta residents, this program is very important to me, as I see firsthand how it benefits the youth of our future.

Having worked in our community as a banker in Mount Shasta for over 20 years, served on various committees, and represented the Mount Shasta Chamber of Commerce board for several terms, I am passionate about our community, our town, sustaining organizations, making a difference, and providing for the needs of our youth.

The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Shasta is gearing up to reopen June 29 thru Aug. 21, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for kids in grades 2-8. Summer camp programs and activities will be offered, such as Brain Gain, Arts and Crafts, sports, games, STEM, as well as snacks and meals. Registration is $200 for eight weeks, and weekly rates are available.

To inquire about scholarships or financial assistance, contact the club at info@bgcinfogreatershasta.org.

In addition, a Gravity Kids Mountain Biking Program will be offered. This four week program is facilitated by Shasta Gravity Adventures and gives members an opportunity to learn how to tune and maintain mountain bikes and master the basic skills of riding on the mountain. Beginner and intermediate classes are available for youth ages 6-14.

Once the doors reopen for the summer, the club will be transitioning into the summer lunch program and will serve healthy meals to all youth Monday through Friday.

BGCGS programs are sustained by donor support. During these pressing times, we ask for your support. Check out our Facebook page and our website, bgcgreatershasta.org, for the latest club news, monthly newsletters, kid testimonials and the many ways you can donate.

There are also other ways you can support our youth. For example, the club has a summer wish list and would appreciate donations of items for arts and crafts, such as sidewalk chalk, crayons, liquid glue/glue sticks, pipe cleaners, masking/scotch tape, colored/white/origami paper. The sports and recreation program could use agility cones, drop rubber bases, mats, small toss bean bags. For cleaning, the club needs paper towels, hand sanitizer, cleaning wipes, plastic spray bottles, rubber gloves. We could also use paper/plastic cups, plates, utensils, sunscreen reusable water bottles.

When you shop at Amazon, use smile.amazon.com to support Boys & Girls Club of Greater Shasta. In addition, Rite Aid has a KidCents Charity. You can register to round up your purchases to the nearest dollar and donate your change to our organization.

At Ramshaw’s ACE Hardware, provide Ace staff with our club phone number (530-220-5055) at checkout, and you will earn us reward points that go towards fun, hands on projects for youth at the club. Thank you Ramshaw's!

See our website for some of our other supporters. A huge thank you goes out to Mount Shasta Union School District and Great Northern Services for their continuous support. And from the board and staff, and all of us at Boys & Girls Club of Greater Shasta, we want to thank the community for your ongoing support over the years.

See you at the club!