Kevin Velarde, vice-principal at Yreka and Discovery high schools, commended the graduates completing their requirements to earn their degrees.

Graduates of Discovery High School in Yreka were recently bestowed with their hard-earned diplomas.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the diplomas were handed out to students following their capstone presentations. The majority of the students dressed up in their graduation attire to receive their diplomas. Discovery is an alternative education school that is part of the Yreka Union High School District.

Kevin Velarde, vice-principal at Yreka and Discovery high schools, commended the graduates completing their requirements to earn their degrees. It was an added challenge this year since school was taught remotely since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Normally, Discovery High graduates have a ceremony a few days before the Yreka High commitment ceremony.

A key part of the capstone project for Discovery seniors is to get a resume ready. This is designed to help them have a head start when they go into the workforce after graduation. Velarde said a key goal of the school is to help and prepare students to find a job after graduation.

“It’s always great to see them graduating and meeting their goal,” he said. “We want to help them create a portfolio to go out into the working world with.”

He added that a number of the students already have part-time jobs at local businesses and said what they have learned at Discovery High has already helped them in their jobs.