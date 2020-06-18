Find more joy and well-being at Joy Rising Ranch where JoyAn Tucker, life coach, is offering a program called “Laughing, Learning, Healing With Horses.” And meet Doc Happy, a healer in a horse body. Or let his mom, Honey, groom you with her healing touch while you scratch her belly.

JoyAn’s program includes several options for adults and children from a half hour, one hour, three hours, or three days. JoyAn encourages parents and children to participate together. Individuals and groups are welcome.

You can be guided in a simple, loving, heart connection with horses or receive compassionate life coaching with or without the assistance of horses. You can also receive self-empowering assistance with stress, relationship issues, emotional balance, life purpose, coping with change within and around you, raising vibration, conscious eating, and more.

Find out more at www.joyrisingranch.com or call (530) 938-9678. Located in Edgewood, 13 miles north of Mount Shasta, three miles north of Weed.