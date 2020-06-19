Brush was still listed as an inmate at the Siskiyou County Jail in Yreka as of Friday morning, June 19 with a total bond amount of $55,500.

YREKA – A 39 year-old Montague resident was arrested Thursday for allegedly setting a series of fires on Wednesday, June 17, the CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit reported.

David Anthony Brush was booked into Siskiyou County Jail on three counts of felony arson and vandalism.

Brush was still listed as an inmate as of Friday morning, June 19 with a total bond amount of $55,500.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol made the arrest, with assistance from a CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit peace officer.

“CAL FIRE law enforcement officers work diligently to investigate all fires and prosecute those suspected of starting fires,” said CAL FIRE information offocer Suzi Brady in a press release. “As fire danger remains high across California, wildfires will continue to pose a major threat to life, property and our state’s natural resources. CAL FIRE urges the public to be viligant in their preparedness and awareness of suspicious activity.”