Bryan David Neumann, 46, also known as “Quail” had last been seen on June 1 in the 5000 block of Woodside Drive in Mount Shasta.

A man who was missing and considered “at risk” returned to his Siskiyou County home safely on Sunday, Sheriff Jon Lopey announced Monday afternoon.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office assumed the investigation and information obtained from family members indicated he was possibly at risk, Lopey said.

SCSO investigators tracked Neumann to the Bay Area and later, Sacramento.

“We are relieved Mr. Neumann is now safe and has safely returned to his family,” Lopey said. “I would like to thank Bryan’s family, friends, news media, other law enforcement agencies, and the public for the assistance and support they provided during our missing person investigation and search effort.”