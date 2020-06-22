The driver of a vehicle who didn’t stop when the California Highway Patrol and Yreka Police Department attempted to pull them over was able to elude authorities in the early morning hours on Monday.

A Yreka CHP officer attempted to make a traffic stop at 3:20 a.m. on June 22 on northbound Interstate 5, south of the South Yreka exit, for following too closely and weaving, according to a CHP press release.

The driver failed to yield to the officer's red lights and siren and a pursuit ensued, according to CHP. The vehicle exited the freeway and drove many roads in the city of Yreka, entering and exiting I-5.

CHP officers turned the pursuit over to Yreka Police Department due to low fuel in the patrol vehicle and because the pursuit was in their jurisdiction.

The pursuit continued until just after 4 a.m. when YPD and CHP lost sight of the suspect vehicle, according to the press release.

“The Yreka CHP is conducting an investigation into who was driving the suspect vehicle at the time of the pursuit,” according to the release. “Anyone with knowledge of who was driving the vehicle during the pursuit is urged to call the Yreka CHP Office, and as always, #RedLightPullRight.”