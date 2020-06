DUI and warrant arrests

8:00 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred on Grant Terrace Dr. Disposition: Advised.

11:22 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at Outpost Food And Gas on Sixth St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:03 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at Garratt St, Taft. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

2:15 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Micma Properties, Llc on Center St. Disposition: Completed.

2:35 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Fastrip Food Store, Harrison St, Ford City. Disposition: Arrest Made.

5:13 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on Lucard St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:37 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on Second St. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

6:42 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Occurred at Erickson & Brown Funeral Home. Disposition: Arrest Made.

6:53 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Dollar General, S. Tenth St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

7:08 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Occurred at Sno White on Center St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

8:00 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred on Grant Terrace Dr. Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:13 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Taft Police Department, Commerce Wy, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

8:30 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred on Center St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:02 Violation Court Orders

Occurred on E St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

9:07 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on E. Woodrow St. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

9:55 False Alarms

Occurred at Carniceria Rancho Alegre on Kern St. Disposition: False Alarm.

10:07 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on Kern St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:05 DUI, no accident

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/San Emidio St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

11:31 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on Warren St. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

12:00 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Fastrip Food Store on Kern St. Disposition: Completed.

1:10 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Holland Inn And Suites, Warren St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:15 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at San Emidio St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

4:19 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Country Corner Florist, Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:24 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Outpost Food And Gas on Sixth St. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

5:52 Theft under $50

Occurred at Micma Properties, Llc on Center St. Disposition: Unfounded.