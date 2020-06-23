More than 70 people hospitalized

Thirteen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the Taft area in the past week, raising the total to 50.

Overall, Kern County's case total rose to 4,059 with 84 new cases, the Kern County Health Department reported Tuesday.

Kern County has seen about 600 new cases reported in the past seven days.

Te county's death toll from the pandemic stands at 60. County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said 72 people were hospitalized Tuesday.

In the Taft area, 29 of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered, the health department said. No new cases have been reported elsewhere on the Westside in several days.

Three cases in the Maricopa area have all recovered and one in the Fellows-Derby Acres area as recovered as well.

Buttonwillow has 14 total cases with 10 recoveries.