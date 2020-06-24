The Sierra Sands Unified School District will be adopting the 2020-21 Fiscal Year budget along with the 2020 Local Control Accountability Plan COVID-19 Operations Written Report during Thursday’s special meeting at noon.

The LCAP must be adopted by July 1, 2020 in conjunction with the adopted annual budget.

The Operations Written Report contains five questions and Sierra Sands’ response to COVID-19 and its impact on students, the district’s plan for low-income students, distance learning and school meals.

SSUSD noted that some of the major impacts of the closures caused by COVID-19 include “the loss of socialization and feelings of isolation, increase in parent/guardian support to ensure student engagement in the Distance Learning Model, loss of before and after school elementary programs, loss of participation in spring events, loss of high school spring sports season, and loss of high school events.”

The school board will also be adopting the budget for the 2020-21 Fiscal Year. Most notable is that the district must certify as negative in the budget year and the out years, due to not being able to meet the 3% state minimum reserve level.

The main cause for this is because of Governor Gavin Newsom’s May Revision that implemented a 10 percent cut to K-12 education.

Stated in the board packet under current considerations is: “The Governor’s proposed budget illuminates the critical financial situation reflected throughout the state and nation. The district is experiencing deficit funding factors which affect the ability to maintain fiscal solvency.”

Also highlighted under current considerations is the fact that the State budget has not been finalized by the time the District is considering adopting this budget.

The 196-page packet, along with all of the questions and answers provided by SSUSD are available at http://www.ssusd.org/board/board_packets/2019-2020_board_packets_and_information.