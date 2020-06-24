The Cerro Coso Community College Honors program virtually recognized its graduates last week.

“Even though these graduates have missed out on an important college celebration, the class of 2020 will always be linked together through the adversity and challenge of COVID-19,” Cerro Coso President Jill Board said in a press release.

This year’s Honors program graduates are Ashleigh Ayers, Amir Chaudhry, Arsh Chaudhry, Subber Dhillon, Gavann Freiberg, Torin Fuller, Emma Gilmartin, Warif Kastoun, Zulema Nuno, Lorin “Quinn” Smith, Matthew Tidball and Abigail Voigt.

Gilmartin and Freidberg were each awarded $500 Faculty Honors Scholarships, and Lee was awarded the $1,000 President’s Honors Scholarship.

“It’s easy to be part of something when times are normal; it is more rewarding to be part of something when times are extraordinary. With great determination, these students have worked hard, and have not been deterred by the crisis that closed our campuses, cities, state, nation, and world,” Board said.

“Celebrating their achievements is always one of the many highlights of the year for us at the college. Congratulations on your hard work and academic achievements.”

For those interested in viewing the honors recognition page, visit https://www.cerrocoso.edu/studentservices/2020-honors-program-graduates.