Stella Renee

Taylor and Mitchell Robertson of Mount Shasta welcomed their daughter, Stella Renee Robertson, on June 21, 2020.

Stella was born at Mercy Medical Center in Mount Shasta. She weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces.

She is welcomed by her big brother Mason; as well as grandparents Shawna Brown of Mount Shasta, Gregg Mitchell of Dunsmuir, Amy Lanier and Chris Brown of Mount Shasta, and Jason Robertson of Montana. Great grandparents include Genny and Steve Axtman of Mount Shasta, Kim Gavaldon of Mount Shasta, and Marilyn and Carey Mitchell of Dunsmuir.

Owen Jacob

Kori and Jake Hosler of Lake Shastina welcomed a son, Owen Jacob Hosler, at Fairchild Medical Center on June 14, 2020. Owen weighed 6 pounds, 7.7 ounces and measured 17 and 3/4 inches long.

Owen is welcomed by big brothers Hayden and Nolan, and big sister Marissa. He is also welcomed by grandparents Paul and Joy Hosler, and Tony Gwaltney, as well as many other family members.

Aziel Immanuel

Aimee and Mario Q of Yreka, announce the birth of their son, Aziel Immanuel Q.

“Mama Q, Papa Q and Sister Q are so excited to announce the birth of Baby Aziel Q. May be bring happiness and light to the joy of the world.”

Levi Richie

Anabel Martinez and Jose Alonzo of Klamath Falls, Ore., welcomed their son, Levi Richie, at Fairchild Medical Center in Yreka. Levi weighed 7 pounds, 8.8 ounces and measured 19.5 inches long.