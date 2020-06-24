Quake had preliminary magnitude of 6.0, epicenter was in Owens Valley

An earthquake in the Owens Valley was felt in Taft.

According to the United State Geological Survey, the quake hit at 10:40 a.m. and had a preliminary magnitude of 6.0.

The epicenter was 11 miles south-southeast of Lone Pine, the USGS said.

As soon as the quake was felt the Kern County Fire Department ordered fire apparatus out of the stations as a precaution in case of a larger quake.

There have been no immediate reports of damage.