We lost our sweet Jodeane Marie Lapeyri-Hanna, 82, of Etna, California, on May 24, 2020. She was our much-loved mom, grandma, great-grandma JoJo, sister, and aunt. She was the second child born to Lorraine Venice Eagleton (1913-1988) and the first child for Rene Edward Lapeyri (1902-1951). She was born on November 13, 1937 in San Francisco, California.

After finishing 8th grade she never returned to school. She became the primary caregiver for her younger siblings because her parents both had to work. Jodeane spent her childhood in various homes throughout northern California, landing in Scott Valley in spring of 1955.

She moved to Chico, California for a job in 1959. While there she met and married Dickey Don Hanna (1937-2018) and together they raised 5 daughters: Kelly (Mark) Simonsen of Warrenton, OR; Kay Hanna of Warrenton, OR; Kim (Bud) Hansen of Etna, CA; Karry (Carl) Seaver of Bainbridge, IN; and Kandy (Dave) Daniels of Lehi, UT.

Jodeane enjoyed singing her whole life. She grew up singing with her siblings and mother. Her sweet voice was a comforting sound to her daughters; they heard it often as they went about their day. She was a good cook and an immaculate housekeeper. She dusted, vacuumed, mopped and did all the laundry every single day. There was never a dirty dish in her sink. Imagine her frustration when she had teenage daughters who didn’t keep their rooms clean. Don’t worry, those girls all grew up to have teenagers themselves and… she just smiled. Jo was an early riser and had her hair and makeup done before the kids were out the door for school. She enjoyed clothes, make-up and jewelry. She loved collecting bells, plates, windchimes and other things that brought her happiness.

Jodeane enjoyed playing, watching and coaching her daughters in softball. She supported her daughters and grandkids in all the activities they participated in. She would even hunt, fish and camp alongside them. On a typical day at the lake Jo would water ski, catch fish, split firewood and then cook the catch. She could do it all.

After she and Dickey divorced, she and their youngest three girls moved back to Scott Valley. After some time, she met Craig Ruff. They were together for twenty years until his untimely death in 1997.

Jo was kind and gentle, but could throw a punch if she needed to. She was a loyal friend and a hard worker. She loved her job at the Stage Stop in Fort Jones, where she made many friends.

She is survived by her 5 daughters; 4 sons-in-law; 18 grandkids; 12 grandkids-in-law; 39 great-grandkids; sister Sandi (Bud) La Marr of Brenda, AZ; brother Bobby (Jennifer) Rowe of Etna, CA; sister Jackie Sellon of Brenda, AZ; and many adored nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Billy Pahlka (1932-2004) and Ed Lapeyri (1939-2012); and sister Vicki Simonsen (1955-1994).

Jodeane will be interred at the Fort Jones Cemetery in a private family ceremony.

Due to COVID-19 a memorial service for all those who wish to honor her will be at a later date.

