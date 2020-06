John Nelson “Jack” Morgan’s memorial services, which were postponed due to COVID-19, have been rescheduled for Friday, June 26, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Recitation of the Rosary at 10:30 a.m., Memorial Mass at 11 a.m., with inurnment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Yreka.

Attendance inside the church will be limited and restricted in accordance with local health orders.