It triggered landslide on road to Mt. Whitney trail

The earthquake near Lone Pine that was felt in Taft Wednesday morning had a magnitude of 5.8, the United States Geological Survey report.

The tremor hit at 10:40 a.m. about 11 miles south-southeast of Lone Pine in Inyo County.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage, but the Associated Press reported a on the road leading to the trailhead for Mount Whitney and debris on a second road.

The quake was preceded by a magnitude 4.6 foreshock Monday Night and was followed by several aftershocks, including one of 4.6.