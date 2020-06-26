VICTORVILLE — This year’s Fourth of July festivities in the High Desert will look a little different due to event restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Firework shows are scheduled in Apple Valley, Barstow and Victorville, but the usual entertainment and activities preceding the pyrotechnic displays have been canceled due to the state’s ban on large festivals and gatherings in the wake of the coronavirus.

On May 29, San Bernardino County Public Health officials said public fireworks displays can still take place. "But they can only be viewed from cars and private yards — we are not yet ready for gatherings in parks and on athletic fields."

Spring Valley Lake

Spring Valley Lake Association will kick off the 4th of July holiday a week early with its annual fireworks display scheduled for Saturday.

With COVID-19 restrictions limiting gatherings, which led to the cancellation of this year’s annual Family Festival preceding the fireworks show, the SVLA earlier this month emailed residents to see if they would watch the annual firework show from home.

After nearly 76% of the 1,294 residents surveyed said yes to viewing from home, on June 11, the SVL Board of Directors unanimously voted to approve the firework show for Saturday.

Anyone on SVLA property must have valid association I.D. or guest cards to access any amenities. On Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, holidays, and during association-sponsored events, all guests must be accompanied by an association member. Association members include property owners and/or associate members.

The SVL beach area will be closed from 10 p.m. on June 26 to 6 a.m. on June 28. This includes the swim area, grass area, restrooms and parking lots. Vessels are also not allowed to be beached during this time.

For more information, visit www.svla.com.

BARSTOW

Less than two weeks ago, the City of Barstow made a "last-second" decision to conduct its 23rd annual Fireworks Spectacular, Mayor Julie Hackbarth-McIntyre told the Daily Press.

"We weighed the options of hosting, canceling or postponing our fireworks celebration," Hackbarth-McIntyre said. "In the end, we decided that with all that we’ve gone through, we need a little morale boost. So we’re shooting off fireworks and saying boom, we’re still America."

After negotiating with a fireworks company, the city managed to nearly cut in half the original price tag of $40,000 for a 22-minute show, the mayor said.

"The show will be cut by nearly five minutes, but we got a great deal for a quality show done right by highly trained professionals," Hackbarth-McIntyre said. "Yes, COVID-19 has negatively impacted the city’s budget, but we think our residents deserve a fireworks show right now."

"Let’s just hope that space aliens don’t show up like they did in the movie Independence Day."

The 23rd annual Fireworks Spectacular will begin at 9 p.m. at the Robert A. Sessions Memorial Sportspark at 2800 Mayor Katy Parkway.

For more information, visit www.barstowca.org.

VICTORVILLE

The 4th of July "Sparks Apart Fireworks Display" at the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds is still on the calendar. But the City of Victorville recently changed direction and will not allow spectator viewing from the fairground’s parking lot.

The city first announced they would allow the "drive-in" viewing option at the fairgrounds parking lot. But on June 18, Victorville spokeswoman Sue Jones told the Daily Press that the city had reversed course.

"When we got further into the planning for our fireworks show, we realized that we would not be able to ensure community members stayed in their cars during the show," Jones told the Daily Press. "So, for the safety of our community and to ensure proper social distancing, spectators will not be permitted access to the fairgrounds."

Jones suggests residents view the firework show from their property or the surrounding neighborhood.

SBC Fairgrounds CEO Jennifer Monter told the Daily Press that the annual Freedom Festival leading up to the city-sponsored fireworks show had been canceled.

Traditionally, the festival has included a day of games, food trucks and live music leading up to the fireworks show.

"I’m still grateful that the City of Victorville has decided to have a fireworks show this year," Monter said.

Victorville spokeswoman Sue Jones said that $25,000 is the price tag for this year’s fireworks display with a contracted vendor.

The Victorville fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. on July 4 at the SBC Fairgrounds at 14800 7th Street.

"As far as our next scheduled public event inside our facility, we are hoping it will be soon but honestly this is a day-by-day environment now and I’m not sure anyone knows when that might be," said Monter.

Fair staff is working toward reopening satellite wagering at the fairgrounds, she added.

For more information, visit www.victorvilleca.gov.

APPLE VALLEY

The town announced that its annual Independence Day fireworks show is still scheduled for 9 p.m. on July 4 despite the cancellation of its Freedom Festival at Lenny Brewster Sports Center.

The town also said that its popular weekly Summer Concert Series at Civic Center Park has been canceled.

"We’ve gotten so many inquiries as to whether or not there would be fireworks that we just couldn’t imagine an Independence Day without them," said Mayor Scott Nassif in a statement. "Of course, it will be different this year in order to maintain social distance measures, but we would rather celebrate our freedom without the festival than to not celebrate at all."

The annual Freedom Festival has included live music, food, vendors, kids activities, contests and "Crazy" Chris Ackerman, who has emceed the event the last nine years.

To balance the tradition of pyrotechnics with the safety protocols of the pandemic, the park’s facility will be gated and locked to prevent onsite viewing of fireworks, the town said.

Residents are encouraged to view the show from their homes or from the safety of their vehicles in an open space area. Spectators are also urged to obey all traffic laws and to refrain from parking on private property, the town said.

The 18-minute fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. on July 4 at Lenny Brewster Park, located at 21024 Otoe Rd. During the show, patriotic music will be simulcast on 106.5 FM.

For more information, www.applevalley.org.

Lucerne Valley

Last year, County Service Area 29 decided not to provide a fireworks display in the Lucerne Valley area, according to Donna Soria, the vice president of the Lucerne Valley Chamber of Commerce.

"This will be the second year without a fireworks show," Soria said. "And now that everything is finally opening up, it’s simply too late for the chamber to start planning a 4th of July parade."

After researching to host a chamber-funded fireworks show, Soria discovered that it would cost $1,500 a minute for the show, plus another $1,500 for bathrooms.

"When you add the cost of a fire marshal, police and California Highway Patrol, we were looking at $20,000 for the fireworks show," Soria said. "We would have fundraised, but COVID-19 ended the chance of us having auctions or a mega-swap meet to fundraise."

