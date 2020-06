Kern County Public Health announced another COVID-19 death on Friday, with positive cases reaching 4,300.

According to the Kern Public Health website, Ridgecrest and Inyokern have a combined 13 positives, which correlates with the Ridgecrest Regional Hospital website, which states that they have had 13 positive tests.

So far, the hospital has tested 1,239 tests so far, with 201 pending results.