07:10 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Taft Police Department, Commerce Wy, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

10:32 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Hertz Equipment Center, Blackgold Ct, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:43 Assist other Departments

Occurred at Hwy 33/Hazelton St. Disposition: Outside Assist.

12:18 Animal Control 2006270010

Occurred at Sixth St/North St. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

1:27 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Main St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

1:29 Theft under $50

Occurred on Philippine St. Disposition: Report Taken.

2:42 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Main St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

5:08 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at Family Dollar on Kern St. Disposition: Cancel Assignment.

6:35 Theft under $50

Occurred on Irene St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

7:13 Medical Aid

Occurred at Taft Airport on Airport Rd. Disposition: Assisted.

7:30 Domestic Violence - Hands/Feet

Occurred on E. San Emidio St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

9:00 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred on Philippine St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:15 911 Hang-up

Occurred on Hillard St. Disposition: Unfounded.

10:05 False Alarms

Occurred on E. Lucard St. . Disposition: False Alarm.

10:11 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Naylor Av, South Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

10:14 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at General Petroleum Av, South Taft. Disposition: Outside Assist.

10:39 Burglary- Residential

Occurred on Parkview Cr. Disposition: Completed.

4:03 Medical Aid

Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St. Disposition: Outside Assist.

5:08 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Splash Car Wash, North St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:53 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at E. Kern St, Taft. (Hundred block.). Disposition: Checks Ok.