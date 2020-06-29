Kern County has 4,558 total cases 68 deaths

COVID-19 cases in Taft increased to 58 over the weekend and Kern County's total rose to 4,558, the Kern County Health Department announced on Monday.

The county's death toll from the virus rose to 68.

Forty of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Taft area have recovered, according to the health department.

No new cases were reported elsewhere on the Westside.

To date in Kern County 3,194 people have recovered from the virus.

Another 1,204 are isolated at home and 83 are in a hospital.