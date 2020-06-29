Two teens in car not charged

A Bakersfield man was arrested on felony evading charges at the end of a pursuit that started on Highway 166 in Santa Barbara County and ended in Taft Saturday.

Two juveniles in the car were detained but later released and were not charged in connection with the incident.

California Highway Patrol officer Adam Taylor said the incident started when Santa Maria CHP officers attempted to make a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle for speeding on Highway 166 west of New Cuyama. The driver failed to yield to the officer and a pursuit started, Taylor said.

Buttonwillow CHP officers took over the pursuit as it entered Kern County and chased the vehicle through Maricopa and into Taft where the driver eventually stopped and surrendered in the Albertsons parking lot.

Taylor identified the driver as Michael Caleb Reed, 35, of Bakersfield. Reed and the two passengers were ordered out of the car at gunpoint and all 3 were handcuffed.

They were taken to Taft Police Department. One of the juveniles was a 17-year-old girl who had been reported missing from Compton in February.

She was turned over to Kern County authorities until she could be released to family.

The second passenger was 15-year-old boy who was released to family members.

Reed was taken to Kern County Jail and booked on the felony evading charge.