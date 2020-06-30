The Immanuel Child Development Center announced that its closing its doors after one of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

“All of our staff was tested on Monday, and we closed [the center] this week because of COVID guidelines. We will know our results in a couple of days and if they are all negative we can reopen next week,” said ICDC Director Dr. Ratna Rajaratnam.

Rajaratnam also said that the Ridgecrest Regional Hospital has been helping them, offering testing to the staff as well as families that use the center. Before reopening, the center also must be deep cleaned, something scheduled for later this week.

The Indian Wells Valley Water District is also closing its doors this week.

IWVWD announced the closure on its Facebook as well as on its website stating, “the office will once again be closed to the public due to several employees possible exposure to COVID-19. The office will remain closed until further notice.”

Ridgecrest has seen an uptick in positive cases, with the hospital reporting 25 total cases now. The total cases does not necessarily reflect the number of cases here in Ridgecrest and Inyo-Kern, according to RRH CEO Jim Suver.

“If the tested patients live in our community or are traveling through, they still would have contact in our community; hence why we based our numbers on test result and not residence,” he said.

Kern County Public Health reported 107 new cases Tuesday morning during Kern County’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

Matt Constantine, public health director, also confirmed two more deaths related to the virus. He provided an update regarding overall infections, stating that the numbers are remaining consistent and continue to rise slightly.

Among the higher concerns for board of supervisors was the number of cases appearing throughout skilled nursing homes. A recent example given by Constantine was that of a rehabilitation center of Bakersfield, where staff were seen using cloth masks.

“That violates state law and local requirements… the state deemed the facility in immediate jeopardy,” Constantine said. That has since been rectified and the facility is using health grade masks now.

KCPH hopes that by providing a phone number and email to residents, families and staff that they will be able to provide the county with more information.

The phone number is 661 868 0555, and the email is phcares@kerncounty.com.