The third part of a free four-part online speaker series organized by Mount Shasta’s Dr. Cassie Hansen, Program Coordinator for Johns Hopkins Advanced Academic GIS and Environmental Science and Policy Department, takes place Wednesday, July 1 at 11 a.m.

“Mapping a Monster” highlights how COVID-19 data is being used to make decisions through maps and data visualization.

Part three focuses on a disaster during a pandemic, Hansen explained and features two Siskiyou County speakers.

“The lead GIS tech from CalOES will be sharing what he has been working on,” Hansen said. “We will then hear from Siskiyou County’s Dr. Aaron Stutz from a rural county health department perspective and end with Chad McCall, CEO of Siskiyou County’s Mountain Medics on how the traditional fire response will be different this year.”

Hansen said she’s pleased with the local emphasis.

In part one, Hansen had JHU creator of the famous COVID Dashboard speak. In part two, participants heard how organizations such as NatGeo and NAPSG are responding, Hansen said.

In part four of the series, scheduled for July 15 at 11 a.m., participants will hear from a JHU former CIA intelligence officer about elements that are not in the map from a geospatial intelligence perspective, Hansen said.

Hansen is a full-time faculty member at JHU who teaches remotely from her Mount Shasta home.

“We had up to 1,500 attendees from all around the word tuning in and learning about how COVID-19 is being used geospatially to make decisions and solve problems,” said Hansen.

To sign up for the free series, to go https://rb.gy/ozhyv5. For those who cannot attend, sign up and a recording will be sent to your email.