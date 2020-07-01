Caldwell hopes to help form more internships for students with local businesses that will give students valuable experience in a field as well a help employers.

Marie Caldwell believes that the SiskiyouWorks program will help keep more Siskiyou County graduates to settle locally, which will in turn help boost the economy.

Caldwell has been an educator in Siskiyou County for several years. She served as principal at Yreka High School and until last week she was the superintendent of the Scott Valley Unified School District.

She is now the full time director of SiskiyouWorks – an organization that’s privately funded through a Ford Family Foundation grant over the next three years. One of the primary tenets of the plan is to coordinate and collaborate all efforts toward workforce development throughout the county, linking to regional initiatives.

Caldwell said the program focuses on six strategies “to ensure the plan is implemented over the next three years, increasing the quantity and quality of the workforce in Siskiyou County.”

She added that SiskiyouWorks is rapidly moving to implement the Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors approved Workforce Development Plan for the county. Six strategies were developed and agreed to over the past three years with many collaborative partnerships: sustainability, career exploration, experience (through internships), recruiting and hiring, and retention.

The sponsoring non-profit for the effort is Ore-Cal R C & D Council, which has been a partner in the effort since the beginning.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of this effort,” Caldwell said. “I’m excited to see what happens. Without enough qualified workers that stay in the county, it’s difficult to expand. We want to help change that.”

Young people leaving Siskiyou County after they graduate high school has been a concern for a number of years, Caldwell said. This concern led local community members and groups and organizations to create the Siskiyou Occupational Advancement Roadmap. This document provides concrete steps for advancing local employment pathways and job opportunities, particularly through career and technical education.

Last November, Caldwell, College of the Siskiyous Dean of Career and Technical Education Mark Klever, and Siskiyou County Superintendent of Schools Kermith Walters presented the SOAR to the Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors. They requested that the board pass a resolution designating SOAR as the official workforce development strategic plan for the county.

The board passed that resolution unanimously and work has been ongoing for 15 years with an “intense push” to get things completed about four years ago, Caldwell said. Many industries and education partners combined forces with nonprofits and county partners to develop the roadmap, she said.

The goal of the program is to develop collaborative ways with different community members and organizations to have more qualified employees stay in Siskiyou County and to help employees tap into the local job pool more efficiently.

Caldwell hopes to help form more internships for students with local businesses that will give students valuable experience in a field as well a help employers.

Caldwell is a Yreka High graduate, who went away to college and came back to work and raise a family in Siskiyou County. She believes more Siskiyou County graduates will stay or come back after college if there are more job opportunities in place.