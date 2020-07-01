As of Wednesday afternoon, June 24, McDonald was still listed as an inmate at the Siskiyou County Jail in Yreka.

A man who refused to divulge his name after being arrested at the conclusion of a high speed chase in the Yreka area June 21 was identified last week as Richard E. McDonald, 37 of Oakland.

McDonald has “a very lengthy criminal history involving a variety of dangerous felonies,” said Yreka California Highway Patrol public information officer Shawn Gordon. As of Wednesday afternoon, June 24, McDonald was still listed as an inmate at the Siskiyou County Jail in Yreka.

McDonald was “obviously impaired” at the time of the June 21 chase, CHP said in a press release and was in possession of a fake ID at the time when he was arrested.

McDonald was booked for felony evading a peace officer, delaying/obstructing a peace officer, “and many other charges,” CHP said.

The incident began just after 4:45 p.m. when CHP attempted to stop a Ford F150 traveling at more than 100 miles per hour on I-5. The suspect exited the freeway and turned onto southbound Highway 3 toward Fort Jones.

“Officers and a sergeant then backed off and positioned themselves at strategic locations to corral the suspect,” CHP said.

Just after 5:30 p.m., Yreka CHP Officers and a Mount Shasta CHP sergeant located the suspect vehicle again near the top of Scarface Road in the Gazelle area.

“A spike strip was deployed to stop the fleeing driver from creating any more dangerous situations and proved successful when all four tires were deflated,” the release states. “The driver stopped the F150 and fled on foot, allowing the F150 to continue rolling without a driver. A passenger exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident.”

The F150 continued slowly as the left side rolled up an embankment and overturned onto its side, CHP said.

The driver was later found under some brush and taken into custody without incident.

McDonald was taken to Fairchild Medical Center in Yreka for evaluation prior to booking at the Siskiyou County Jail.