Many people look forward to the delicious, fresh produce and artisan food and crafts every year. Because Farmers Markets are considered essential services, helping both consumers and farmers, they are allowed to be open with modifications.

Dunsmuir Farmers Market is open Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m. The Market is held on Spruce Street between Dunsmuir and Shasta Avenues, adjacent to Dunsmuir Brewery Works and across from Children’s Park.

At the market last week, Julia’s Fruit Stand offered watermelon and several varieties each of peaches, nectarines, plums, tomatoes, cucumbers, squash, and onions. The Dunsmuir Community Garden brought fresh organic produce straight from the garden, including lettuce, arugula, chard, beets, potatoes, squash, mint, parsley, a variety of herbs, chives, and flowers. Be sure to check each week to see what the garden has produced.

Kindred Gardens brings vegetable starts and succulents, flowers, and other plants for the house and yard. Pyroclastic Chocolate sold handmade infused chocolates. Silvia brought pork, chicken, and vegetable tamales. Sengthong's brings a variety of her dishes, including summer rolls and Vietnamese salad. Watch our Facebook for notice of when Sengthong’s will be at our market.

Customers are asked to bring masks to protect other shoppers. Market volunteers will have extra masks if customers need them. Numbers of customers in the market at one time will be limited, and social distancing will be maintained. Please stay home if you are ill. We ask for customers’ patience and cooperation with these efforts to keep our community as safe and healthy as possible.

EBT and WIC purchases will be matched up to $20 as long as funds are available. WIC Senior Farmers Market checks are also matched. This match allows low-income families, seniors, and other individuals to stretch their food dollars and access high quality, fresh local vegetables and fruit.

Information about the Market is also available on our Dunsmuir Farmers Market Facebook page. Vendors and customers can call the Market Manager at (530) 925-4355.