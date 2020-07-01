Katie Rutherford of Mount Shasta is set to marry Brent Bongers of Texas on July 18, 2020.

Katie said “yes” to the ring and the man of her dreams on Sept. 30, 2019 and yes to the dress on Dec. 7.

They met on a basketball court in Pinedale, Wyoming in 2014 where Katie was eager to guard the guy with the pretty eyes but who was not ready to date. Not too long after, Brent caught her arm and danced the night away at a saloon in Jackson Hole. From that moment on, they have been inseparable and the rest is history.

Katie was born in Mount Shasta, California to John and Annemarie Rutherford, where she grew up playing basketball, showing horses and rodeoing. Brent was born in Victoria, Texas to Kim and Dave Bongers where he enjoyed playing baseball, duck hunting and fishing. Together with their canine crew Mazzy, Tex and Ace, they moved from Pinedale to Elizabeth, Colorado. Since Wyoming is where their story began, that’s where they are tying the knot. They are an active couple that enjoy hiking, hunting, fishing, golfing, and traveling.

Brent and Katie’s wedding is to be held at the historical DeSmet Monument in Pinedale, Wyoming. The outdoor reception will be at the Pinedale Rodeo Grounds, with a mountain cocktail party and the dinner provided by Pitchfork Fondue Western Cookout.

The wedding party will include Katie’s sister, Renee Negranti and best friend, Shaunna Bennett as matrons of honor. Bridesmaids are Alta Williams, Susan Stringfellow, Allison Belding and honorary bridesmaid Kajra Jauron. Brent’s brother, Bradley Bongers and friend Jason Watford will serve as his best men. Groomsmen are Matt Monroe, Preston Moczygemba, Logan Kocian and honorary groomsman is Russel Mitscherling. Ushers are Bryce Weempe, Riley Bennett and Mitch Brantley. Ring bearers are Emmitt Negranti and Finnian Bennett. Flower girl is Eloise Kocian and Wagon Babies, Sterling Negranti, Ayla Bennett and Everett Kocian.

Katie’s siblings are Renee Negranti, Randy Rutherford and Eric Rutherford. Brent’s siblings are Bradly Bongers and Brittany Kocian.