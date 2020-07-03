The Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake will be holding a Fourth of July firework display on Saturday at 9 p.m.

“The display should be visible from the comfort of your own yard, or from any one of several locations in Ridgecrest,” NAWS China Lake stated in an official press release.

“Focus your attention towards the Northeastern skies in the direction of NAWS China Lake and B Mountain (as shown in the attached map) to see the fireworks in the air.”

The display will last for around 20 minutes and local radios stations (KSSI, FM 102.1 and QLITE, FM 92.7) will be playing the music that coordinates with the display.

The Richmond entry gate will no longer be open to the public and vehicles are no longer authorized to park on Mirror Lake dry bed due to directives released by the Navy.

No other fireworks are permitted on base.