Ridgecrest Regional Hospital confirmed that 32 Ridgecrest and Inyokern residents, as well as residents located in other communities within their service area, have tested positive for COVID-19.

In total, the hospital has had 35 positive tests out of 1,824 tests. Three of those positives were from out of town residents.

Trona residents are included in the RRH numbers, but according to San Bernardino Public Health, Trona has had zero positive cases.

The Kern Public Health website still shows that Ridgecrest and Inyokern have a combined 16 cases, a far lower number than what the hospital has released.

The zip codes surrounding the 93555 area are all showing zero cases, with California City being the closest city to have confirmed cases (23). California City does have its own testing site located off of Gingham Avenue, however.

It is not immediately known where the 11 other positive cases are technically located, due to various HIPAA laws.

Kern Public Health has stated that their website was a day or two behind during the Board of Supervisors meeting this week, as well as emails concerning discrepancies the week prior.

More information to come.