HESPERIA — A hot breeze blew across the empty parking lot of the former 84 Lumber distribution yard as Brent-Wood Products President Larry Hobbs explained why his company is moving to the High Desert.

"The facility here in Hesperia gives us 15 times more space than our location in Compton," Hobbs, 63, told the Daily Press on Monday. "We also have a rail spur that comes onto the property, something we didn’t have down the hill."

Located on the corner of Hercules Street and E Avenue, the site will be used to produce heavy-duty wood reels, plywood reels, custom reels and other products utilized in the cable and wire industry. These products are also used to package a variety of finished goods.

The company also produces packaging supplies, yard art, patio and garden products. The business is also the parent company to "Bow Wow Dog Houses," which builds eco-friendly houses for dogs, cats, tortoises and small farm animals.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brent-Wood Products to Hesperia," said Rod Yahnke, Economic Development Manager for the City of Hesperia. "They join an increasing number of companies who see the many advantages of doing business here, which includes an excellent location, great support from the city and numerous opportunities for growth."

Hobbs told the Daily Press his company purchased the 17-acre lot last year. Last August, his team began the slow process of moving material and some manufacturing equipment to the High Desert location.

"We’re manufacturing some dog houses here and taking on some supplemental work from the Compton site," Hobbs said. "We should be in full production here by the end of July and totally out of Los Angeles by June 2021."

The Brent-Wood Products site in Compton currently has about 35 employees and will staff about the same number in Hesperia, Hobbs said.

The company is also in the process of designing a new floor plan for the property, which includes a 12,000-square-foot main building, 30,000-square-foot storage building, one 8,400-square-foot storage shed and two 12,000-square-foot storage sheds, Hobbs said.

The Hesperia location also includes a commercial truck scale and an 800-foot rail spur that will allow customers to load and unload rail cars without interfering with other rail operations.

Company Brand Manager Adrian Munguia said that he and several other employees have relocated from the Los Angeles area to the Victor Valley.

"I’ve been with the company for four years, and since that time I’ve seen nothing but growth and I expect that growth to continue here in the High Desert," Munguia said. "We’re like a family here and our motto is ‘grow, build, love.’"

Before Brent-Wood Products, the last company to occupy the former 84 Lumber site was SW Forage or Stone Wings II.

"The property purchase was an important step in the continuing growth of our business," Hobbs said. "We’re excited to be able to provide a distribution and warehouse service to our vendors, customers and other new business development opportunities. And Hesperia is a great location."

The transaction was brokered by Graeme Carr, Vice President of NAI Capital, commercial real estate services worldwide, who represented both Brent-Wood Products and the seller SW Forage in the transaction.

Established in 1963 by the late Ben Olin, Brent-Wood is a family-owned-and-operated company with three generations of woodworking experience and design.

