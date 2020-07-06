Kern County now has 123 people in hospital

One new COVID-19 was confirmed over the weekend in the 93268 area code as the Taft area's total edged up to 65.

But 44 cases are listed as recovered, leaving the 93268 area code with 21 active cases.

No new cases were reported in other part of the Westside.

Elsewhere the county total rose by 269 since Friday, including 124 new cases reported Monday, the Kern County Health Department said. The County now has 5,379 total cases and 3,695 people have recovered.

Two more people died from COVID-19 over the weekend, the health department said.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 increased again to 123 and another 1,470 are recovering at home.