Officers make arrest for threats

7:37 Threatened Offense

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/San Emidio St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

8:26 Animal Control

Occurred on North St. (Hundred block.). Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

9:31 Animal Control

Occurred on North St. Disposition: Completed.

10:28 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy.Disposition: Arrest Made.

11:54 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Taft Police Department, Commerce Wy, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

12:53 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Tyler St, Ford City. Disposition: Completed.

1:48 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at Micma Properties, Llc on Center St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:19 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Woodlawn Av. Disposition: Outside Assist.

2:30 Assault - non aggravated

Occurred at Sixth St/Rails To Trails. Disposition: Unfounded.

2:30 Code Enforcement

Officer initiated activity at Third St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

4:31 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Tenth St/Main St. Disposition: Completed.

6:42 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Elm St/Harrison St, Ford City. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

9:20 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/San Emidio St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:39 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Lucard St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:03 Taft City Ordinances

Occurred at Trinity Baptist Church on Finley Dr. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

11:54 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Western Inn & Suites, Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:11 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Main St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

12:59 Recovered Auto

Officer initiated activity at N. Lincoln St, Ford City. Disposition: Arrest Made.