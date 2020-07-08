Various positions, including city councilors, are up for election in Dorris, Etna, Montague, Tulelake, Yreka, Fort Jones, the Happy Camp Community Services District and the Tennant Community Services District, as well as fire protection district boards in Happy Camp, Montague and Tulelake.

Siskiyou County Clerk Laura Bynum announced last week that cities, school districts and special districts through Siskiyou County will hold elections on Nov. 3, consolidated for with the General Election. The candidate filing period for these offices begins Monday, July 13, and runs through Aug. 7.

Those interested in running for a school board position or special district position can locate necessary paperwork in person at the Siskiyou County clerk’s office during regular office hours, or by calling the clerk’s office at (530) 842-8084 to have paperwork mailed or emailed.

For candidates for city positions, the required paperwork must be obtained from their specific city clerk’s office during the candidate filing period.

Contact Bynum if you are unable to appear in person to have paperwork mailed or emailed. Once the paperwork for city offices has been completed, it must be filed in the county clerk’s office no later than Aug. 7.

A list of local offices up for election on Nov. 3 is available online at www.sisqvotes.org ad include board positions for several local schools, in including Big Springs, Bogus, Delphic, Forks of Salmon, Gazelle, Grenada, Happy Camp, Hornbrook, Junction, Klamath River, Little Shasta, Montague, Seiad, Willow Creek and Yreka Union Elementary Schools, as well as the Butte Valley Unified, Scott Valley Unified, Tulelake Basin Joint Unified, Siskiyou Union and Yreka Union high school districts. Board members are also sought for the Siskiyou County Board of Education and the Siskiyou Joint Community College board.

Various positions, including city councilors, are up for election in Dorris, Etna, Montague, Tulelake, Yreka, Fort Jones, the Happy Camp Community Services District and the Tennant Community Services District, as well as fire protection district boards in Happy Camp, Montague and Tulelake.

Notices of Election, detailing specific offices up for election and the candidate filing process will be published in the legal section of county newspapers on July 8.

The Siskiyou County Clerk’s Office is located at 510 N Main Street, Yreka. Regular office hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Phone (530) 842-8084 for information.