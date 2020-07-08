Kinsel Rae

Ashley Smith and Austin Davis of Lakehead welcomed their daughter, Kinsel Rae Davis on June 29, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Mount Shasta.

Kinsel weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces. She joins sister Maisie.

Finnley Elizabeth

Breann Creager and Casey Goss of Fort Jones announce the birth of their daughter, Finnley Elizabeth Goss.

Finnley was born on June 29, 2020 at Fairchild Medical Center in Yreka. She weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces and measured at 18 inches in length.

Reece Raines

Shiloh and Marina Dekker of Fall River are pleased to announce the birth of a son, Reece Raines Dekker.

Reece was born on July 1, 2020 8:47 a.m. at Shasta Midwives Birth Center in Mount Shasta. He weighed 8.3 pounds and measured 21 inches long.