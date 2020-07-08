Our Fourth of July observation was different from any previous one, as I expect it was for many others. Just as we had most days lately, we spent the cooler morning hours weeding gardens and doing other outdoor chores, the afternoon was spent on indoor activities, reading, napping, cleaning something. At dark, we had windows open to hear a pop or two as someone lit off a few comparatively tame fireworks. And we shared with each other some thought on subjects related to the forming of our nation, and how it had developed over the years.

My thoughts turned to the Preamble of the Constitution of the United States of America, the document which became the guiding standard for the laws of our land. The diverse and often contentious body of men who put together this document somehow foresaw that the dynamics and the needs of this experimental government would not always be the same. One brilliant element that was included was the provision to make changes, in a thoughtful and orderly manner, as the needs became apparent.

Central to that idea is the recognition that no government is perfect. And the courageous step of providing for change is foreshadowed in the first phrase stating the purpose of the Constitution – “in order to form a more perfect union.”

It is absolutely proper to revere our Constitution as the basis for all of our laws. And as disagreements arise, the implied mandate within it is that we continually question, examine, and revise our laws as we find they are not serving the people of our country as well as they should. At times it has been the Constitution itself that has been carefully scrutinized, and amended.

We cannot hold onto the past interpretations of this founding document as sacred and untouchable. Our common goal must be to continue to adjust to the realities of the time, to find within the struggle the path toward the most inclusive, most workable, and the most compassionate interpretations that will serve the common good as equitably as possible, strengthen the nation’s economy and its moral standing among the peoples of the world, and to continue to become “more perfect.”

Gayle Ely

Etna