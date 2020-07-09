This organized drug trafficking, as Lopey describes it, has pushed the county’s Board of Supervisors to approve a new local state of emergency as law enforcement deals with the “bold” drug dealers.

Recent raids of greenhouses and outdoor growing sites have prompted Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey to declare his county has an “overwhelming illegal marijuana problem.”

Lopey also believes a lot of the marijuana being grown in Siskiyou is being shipped out of California to buyers throughout the country.

This organized drug trafficking, as Lopey describes it, has pushed the county’s Board of Supervisors to approve a new local state of emergency as law enforcement deals with the “bold” drug dealers.

“The proliferation of illicit marijuana cultivation sites has endangered people, harmed the environment and promoted a major interstate drug trafficking industry originating from within the county,” a sheriff’s press release said Friday.

At one site busted in late June, officers found two money counters that growers needed to keep track of their cash.

Illegal pot production is Siskiyou County is nothing new.

In 2019, a total of 61,599 illicit marijuana plants were seized and 17,763 pounds of processed marijuana were confiscated throughout the county, according to figures from the sheriff's office.

Lopey said the U.S. Department of Justice designated Siskiyou County as a high intensity drug trafficking area (HIDTA) several years ago.

The county is part of the Central Valley HIDTA because many drug traffickers have links to other counties such as Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare and Trinity counties, the sheriff’s release says.

The sheriff’s office says marijuana cultivation and related activities were linked in 2019 to murders and other deaths that included carbon monoxide poisonings, suicides and fatal traffic accidents.

State and local authorities have seized 1,375 pounds of marijuana illegally growing in Siskiyou County since May and the harvesting season is young. That includes 37,486 plants and starter clones removed from the Big Springs and Mt. Shasta Vista areas.

The latest large seizure was June 25 involving 885 pounds of processed marijuana and 4,693 plants. Officers serving search warrants also found a firearm and made five arrests at five rural parcels in the Mt. Shasta Vista area.

One person was cited and released while the four other suspects were booked into Siskiyou County Jail on suspicion of drug and other charges.

The raids took place about 25 miles southeast of Yreka near Martin Drive, Feldman Road, Manzanita Road, Heinzelman Drive, Ragan Drive and Steven Road.

Site 1

Agents found two greenhouses with an outdoor cultivation area and a rifle. The pot crop in one greenhouse had already been harvested. Officers found a total of 915 marijuana plants with 140 pounds of cannabis hung upside down to dry.

“There was so much money being processed at the site that two money counters were being used,” the sheriff’s office said.

Site 2

Officers located three greenhouses and an outside growing area. The 811 mature plants were in the process of being harvested and processed while 126 pounds were confiscated.

Site 3

Officers discovered an outdoor site and three greenhouses with 929 plants.

Site 4

Officers arrested four suspects who tried to flee. They were booked for investigation of illegal marijuana cultivation and resisting, obstructing, and delaying peace officers in the conduct of their duties.

The property had three greenhouses and an outdoor site that yielded 1,634 plants, 513 pounds of processed marijuana, and over $10,000 of suspected drug money.

Site 5

Agents found 404 plants, 106 pounds of processed cannabis, and tens of thousands of dollars in suspected drug money, the sheriff’s office said.

The property had two greenhouses and an outdoor growing site.

“The illegal marijuana seizures, firearm, suspected drug money, and arrests are strong indicators we are encountering a tough, determined, organized, and bold group of illicit drug traffickers in Siskiyou County,” Lopey says.

A Siskiyou County ordinance prohibits the cultivation of marijuana outdoors but growers can have up to 12 plants indoors in approved structures for medicinal purposes.

Recreational growers are limited to six marijuana plants per parcel under the state’s Proposition 64. Those plants can be grown in a residence or other approved enclosure.

Mike Chapman is a photojournalist for the Record Searchlight in Redding, Calif. His newspaper career spans Yreka and Eureka in Northern California and Bellingham, Wash.