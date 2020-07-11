VICTORVILLE — A BNSF train rumbled through the city while, on the south side of D Street, a homeless woman peered through a window of the temporarily shuttered California Route 66 Museum in Old Town.

The 25-year-old museum, which houses memorabilia from the "Main Street of America," as well as books, records and military equipment that document this county’s past, has sustained damage on several occasions while closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sue Bridges said.

As the museum’s director, Bridges has taken on the task of stopping by the popular tourist destination three times a week to "make sure nobody has vandalized the place."

"We already had windows broken, and I’ve seen the homeless living in our gated area behind the museum," Bridges said in a Friday interview. "The Sheriff’s Department told us they would step up patrol around the museum."

Unwelcome guests and broken windows are likely the least of the museum’s present troubles, though.

‘The future ... does not look good’

Bridges said the Victorville landmark is nearly out of money and "in danger of closing" permanently after travel bans and other restrictions designed to slow the novel coronavirus’ spread also prevented international guests and locals from visiting.

"The future of our museum does not look good," Bridges said. "After the state forced us to close in mid-March, our museum reopened on June 5. But then, after three weeks, we had to close again on July 3."

On March 19, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered all California residents to stay home except to make essential errands or for work. He also ordered the closing of all non-essential businesses and organizations, including museums.

The state’s businesses slowly started to come back to life in May, a soft reemergence that included the reopening of some outdoor and indoor museums. In June, the state order on museum closures was finally lifted.

But after cities across California reported spikes in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Newsom ordered a three-week restriction for certain businesses in 19 countries hit hardest by the virus, including San Bernardino County.

The second round of closures began July 1. The Victorville museum again went dark.

Bridges said she doesn’t know how any business or organization can survive under such conditions.

In normal, pandemic-less spring and summer seasons, the museum takes in a monthly average of $13,000 to $15,000 from "thousands of tourists," Bridges said.

But during its three weeks of operation before the second shutdown, the nonprofit establishment welcomed just a handful of visitors, yielding a paltry $1,200.

"It takes about $2,200 a month to pay the cost of our mortgage, utilities and insurance," Bridges said. "We also pay about $2,300 a month for two cashiers, a gift shop manager and a director’s position."

Bridges said there’s roughly $2,200 left in the museum’s savings account. Staff has spent about $3,000 of a $35,000 loan the museum took out through the Small Business Association.

"We have to pay the loan back, so we’re trying not to spend any more of that money," Bridges said. "I can see using more of the loan if we knew for certain that our international travelers would return, but nobody knows the future of tourism or our museum."

Route 66: ‘Magic’ versus reality

Because of the high number of COVID-19 cases stateside — the U.S. leads the world with well over 3.2 million — foreign visits to this country are expected to plummet by more than 69%, which equates to billions in lost revenue, Forbes reported.

Before 2020, the museum — home to local and national artifacts and oddities, as well as knowledgeable staffers and volunteers — entertained annual guests from South and North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and beyond, Bridges said.

The otherwise unlikely tourists arrived for a glimpse into America’s not-so-distant past, which was defined by those who "motored west," as well as the bygone generations that came before and after it.

Inside the museum, visitors were treated to the first Route 66 "End of the Trails" booth once used in Santa Monica, a 1917 Model-T Ford, a 1950s diner section and photo-ops in a 1960s-era Volkswagen "Love Bus," among other attractions.

In Old Town, though, the tourists descended on a long-suffering section of Victorville that has largely gone neglected and played victim to multiple failed revitalization efforts.

Rows of storefronts on nearby Seventh Street sit vacant. Others go up in literal flames, are red-tagged by the city and eventually demolished. Murals bake and fade under the relentless desert sun. The riverbed just north of the museum, beyond E Street and the railroad tracks, often serves as a homeless encampment that is no stranger to graffiti, trash, shopping carts and the occasional vehicle-cum-shelter.

But still they would come, seeking slices of Americana that, seemingly, are now only available in display cases.

In 2016, European driver Oisteim Kjensli told the Daily Press that 20 cars were shipped to the U.S. from Scandinavia to take part in the eight-week "Route 66 90th Anniversary Tour of America."

"There is a magic about Route 66 that draws people from all over the world, including our group of 58 from Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden," Kjensli said at the time. "And driving a classic car on the pavement of the Mother Road is a dream come true."

The museum is also popular for its annual car show and festival, which has attracted thousands of classic car enthusiasts from across the nation and the world.

"Tourism is the lifeblood of our museum, and that’s not flowing anymore," Bridges said.

A possible plan

At 6 p.m. Monday, Don Holland plans to speak to the museum board about "a way to save" the popular destination, according to Bridges.

Holland, who also works as special assistant to San Bernardino County 1st District Supervisor Robert Lovingood, told the Daily Press the meeting will not be hosted by the county.

Asked by email for a summary of the plan, Holland said, "We’ll know more after the meeting."

Bridges said she can’t bear the thought of selling or auctioning off the museum’s items or having them stores away in boxes.

Still an attraction

Built in the 1930s, the 4,500-square-foot building that houses the museum was first the Red Rooster Cafe. Later it was the "Les Pyrenees" restaurant. The building is recognized by the Hampton Hotels Save-A-Landmark program.

The building can be seen briefly in 1980’s "The Jazz Singer," starring Neil Diamond. In the scene, Victorville stands in for Laredo, Texas.

In 2011, the museum and several historic cars served as a backdrop for a segment of the History Channel’s special, "101 Objects That Made America Great."

On Friday, while sitting in a Dodge van near D Street, Robert and Kathy Nelson, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, took pictures of the museum, drank bottles of Diet Coke and chatted about their next stop.

The Nelsons, who have traveled much of Route 66, said they’ve visited the Victorville museum many times since it first opened in 1995.

"We attended my cousin’s wedding in Long Beach and we’re heading to Las Vegas for the weekend before heading home," Kathy Nelson said. "We decided to stop by the museum, hoping that it would be open."

The California Route 66 Museum is located at 16825 D Street in Victorville. For more information, email cart66musm@gmail.com or visit www.CalifRt66Museum.org.

