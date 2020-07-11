Kern Community College District Chancellor Thomas Burke has announced three finalists in a nationwide search to become president of Cerro Coso Community College to replace Jill Board, who has retired.

Listed below are candidate biographies and zoom forum information. College faculty, staff, administration, and community members are invited to attend.

Cerro Coso Community College President Finalist Forums: Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, Cerro Coso Community College will be holding the public forums via zoom. Each candidate has a separate zoom link.

4:00 p.m. - 4:50 p.m.

Andrea C. Alexander - M.Ed.

https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/94192985307

5:15 p.m. – 6:05 p.m.

Susan Wyche - Ph.D.

https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/96462706082

6:30 p.m. – 7:20 p.m.

Sean Hancock – Ed.D.

https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/92343501968

We invite questions for one or more of the finalists to be submitted by July 19, 2020 @ 8:00 p.m. to this link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeCGmcLULqaRazdj8W1eRUsEJOUC2fLkfPnCWPazpJfIxy09g/viewform.

Due to potential time constraints, all questions may not be answered or may possibly be combined into specific topic categories.

“The community forums provide an opportunity for students, staff and community members to meet and hear from the final candidates. This step in the recruitment process also allows for feedback from attendees to be considered by the Chancellor in the final interview”, stated Lori Blodorn, Director of Human Resources for the Kern Community College District. Final Interviews will be held on July 28, 2020.

“The next Cerro Coso Community College president will be a leader who can build on the traditions and stability of the past with the innovation and forward-thinking strategies necessary for a successful future,” explains Thomas Burke, Chancellor of the Kern Community College District. Cerro Coso Community College along with Porterville College in Porterville and Bakersfield College in Bakersfield make up the Kern Community College District, which serves more than 45,000 students annually.

After the forum, viewers can provide feedback on each candidate by clicking on the following link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc68pGc60SNTOr6EZQptCs-gHkvejRNF0I3GE1XxqCTUzWUQg/viewform

The deadline to submit your feedback will be Friday, July 24, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.

Brief background statements of each candidate are as follows:

Andrea C. Alexander

Ms. Alexander serves as Vice President of Administrative Services at Evergreen Valley College in the San Jose Evergreen Community College District in San Jose, California. She has seventeen years of management and leadership experience in the community college and university setting as well as in an educational consulting practice. She has a strong background in equity, diversity, social justice, and inclusion within higher education.

Ms. Alexander currently leads or co-leads several educational program taskforces, including Guided Pathways, Food Insecurities, and the California Promise Initiative. She is responsible for a $70 million budget and $550 million bond program as well as audits, quarterly and year-end reporting, and accreditation oversight. She participates in negotiations for collective bargaining and contract updates, and oversees operations, facilities, and event personnel and campus technology and support services.

Ms. Alexander earned a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Chicago; a Master’s in Education – Higher Education Administration, with focus in Social Justice and Strategic Planning from Loyola University Chicago; and expects to complete a Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) in Higher Education Leadership/Entrepreneurship from Johns Hopkins University in 2020.

Sean Hancock

Dr. Hancock is the Vice Chancellor of Student and Institutional Success at Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District in El Cajon, California. He provides vision and leadership for district-wide academic and student services, community, and workforce development, integrated strategic planning, institutional research, and information technologies. He has more than 20 years of experience in higher education administration, instruction, and student learning support services at community and junior colleges in California.

Dr. Hancock has served as the Accreditation Liaison Officer, hosted a Guided Pathways Forum, developed design principles for Guided Pathways work across three campuses, assisted in incorporating Vision for Success goals into strategic plans, coordinated the development and implementation of Grossmont-Cuyamaca College Promise, and worked to create the director position for Community and Workforce Partnerships. He serves or has served on numerous professional committees, boards, and civic organizations.

Dr. Hancock earned an Ed.D. in Educational Administration and Leadership with emphasis in Higher Education/Community Colleges from University of the Pacific. He also holds an MBA from TUI University, a B.A. in Management and Organizational Development from Fresno Pacific University, and an A.A. from College of the Sequoias.

Susan Wyche

Dr. Wyche holds a Ph.D. in Rhetoric and Composition from the University of Washington and is an experienced administrator with strong communication, organization building and institutional development skills. She has both administrative and academic experience and emphasizes economic development and community engagement, a collaborative leadership style, cultural diversity, and a student-centered approach to education.

A diverse background as a professor, grant writer, entrepreneur, and administrator, affords Dr. Wyche a wealth of experience. As a professor, she helped establish a nationally recognized writing program as well as developed a $2.6 million Title III grant for writing and math tutoring. She also developed faculty/staff training courses for grant development and administration and was the lead writer for over $27 million in federal, state, county, and corporate grants. As an entrepreneur, she wrote, edited, and advised as a freelance writer and editor for foundations, military, and educational clients. She has worked as an administrator in both the educational and business sector, overseeing budgets and providing direction and leadership for diverse projects such as Workforce Development Programs, Career and Technical education programs, and human resources and accounting.

About Cerro Coso

College Cerro Coso Community College mission is to improve the life of every student it serves. Through traditional and distance delivery, Cerro Coso Community College brings transfer preparation, workforce education, remedial instruction, and learning opportunities that develop ethical and effective citizenry to the rural communities and unincorporated areas of the Eastern Sierra. In doing so, we promise clarity of educational pathways, comprehensive and equitable support services, and a commitment to equity.

About Kern Community College District

Kern Community College District (KCCD) serves communities in parts of Kern, Tulare, Inyo, Mono, and San Bernardino counties through the programs of Bakersfield College, Cerro Coso College, and Porterville College. Each college offers programs and services that develop student potential and create opportunities for our citizens. One of the geographically largest community college districts in the United States, KCCD serves more than 30,000 students over 24,800 square miles. Our students represent diversity of religions, economic backgrounds, sexual orientations, abilities, and ethnicities. For more information, please visit www.kccd.edu.