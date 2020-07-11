Ridgecrest Regional Hospital confirmed 40 Ridgecrest residents have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon.

Two Inyokern residents and nine Trona residents have also tested positive, along with one other positive “other” in the service area. RRH has 643 tests waiting for results.

The Kern Public Health Department still shows that Ridgecrest has only 14 positives, and 11 recoveries. This number has remained the same for a week. KPHD’s website notes that tests collected through June 30 “may not yet be reported.” The San Bernardino Public Health has no data showing Trona positives.





