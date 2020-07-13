APPLE VALLEY — Firefighters endured temperatures near 100 degrees on Monday as they battled a vegetation fire in the Mojave River bottom near Sitting Bull Road in Apple Valley.

Reported at 11:47 a.m., firefighters with the Apple Valley Fire Protection District responded to the blaze, which was fueled by heavy brush and pushed by strong winds, AVFPD Fire Marshal Brian Pachman told the Daily Press.

At 2:50 p.m., Pachman said the blaze threatened nearby structures but the fire’s progress was contained to 5 acres.

He added that 50 fire personnel battled the fire, including those with the AVFPD, Cal Fire, San Bernardino County Fire and Pilot Rock Conservation Camp.

There were no injuries reported from the fire and the cause of the blaze is still under investigation, said Pachman, who added that the blaze was possibly started by a homeless individual.

Pachman said Monday’s blaze was the fourth fire reported in the same area in the last month.

Reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227, RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com, Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz.