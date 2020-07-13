All counties – Siskiyou County included – are required to close indoor operations of restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums, card rooms and all bars.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday a list of businesses sectors that will be required to close as the number of coronavirus cases continue to increase substantially across the state.

The 30 counties that are on the state’s targeted engagement list are ordered to close additional businesses. Siskiyou County is not on this list.

The targeted counties, which account for 80% of the state’s population, are also required to close indoor operations of fitness centers, places of worship, offices for non-critical sectors, personal hair services, and indoor malls.

California's average daily new cases hit 8,211 over the past week and 23 people died due to virus-related complications in the past 24 hours.

The state's engagement list details counties that are struggling to contain the spread of the virus. A week ago, just 23 counties were on this list. Placer, Sonoma, Sutter and Yuba counties were added to the list today.

Newsom expects two additional counties to be added in the coming days.

Surging ICU usage prompts re-closures

As intensive care bed usage continues to surge across the state — ICU capacity in Riverside County hit 100% on Friday — Newsom says his actions will become more aggressive.

About 36% of the states total ICU beds remain available. In Placer, Lake and Butte counties, less than 20% of ICU beds are available, Newsom says.

"This continues to be a deadly disease," he said on Monday. "This continues to be a disease that puts people in our ICUs, in our hospitals and is currently putting a strain on our hospital system ... We're starting to see in some rural parts of the state an increase in ICU use that is generating some concern."

Across the state, COVID-19 hospitalizations increased 28% over a two-week period, which is better than the 50% increase presented about a week ago. However, officials expect to see another surge in cases and hospitalizations in the coming weeks because of the July 4 holiday.

"When you start to see ... constraint in terms of ICU beds an additional increase in use and utilization in ventilators it then draws our attention. The data then bears a consequence. The consequence being the data driving the decision to utilize that dimmer switch," Newsom said.

How did California get here?

This "dimming" of the economy, as Newsom refers to the closures, comes after his administration allowed counties to reopen before they were prepared.

Of the 49 counties that were allowed to follow a quicker path in mid-May, 49% failed to meet at least one of the reopening criteria mandated by the state, according to an analysis by The Palm Springs Desert Sun of the USA TODAY Network.

At that time, nearly a third of the counties that received the green light didn’t have enough contact tracers, and more than 20% were failing to conduct enough coronavirus tests on a daily basis.

Newsom on Monday acknowledged that testing in California is currently "inadequate" to meet the needs of the state. He said it is "unacceptable" that the state is not able to do more widespread testing. Just last week, San Bernardino County canceled 11,000 coronavirus tests due to a supply shortage.

Counties began to show signs of struggle in June, as cases began increasing as a result of the reopening. Newsom said if counties didn't shape up, the state would step in, and gave a two-week deadline from the date they were initially placed on the targeted engagement list.

However, eight counties ⁠— home to 35% of the state’s population ⁠— were allowed to blow past that deadline, according to a Desert Sun analysis, and the state took no concrete action.

It wasn't until early July that the state took action, threatening to withhold funding from counties and closing bars ahead of the Fourth of July weekend in counties on the watch list.

Now, Newsom says he plans to use the "dimmer switch ... a little bit more forcefully."

The governor acknowledged that the state was able to control the spread of the virus following the initial sweeping stay-at-home orders.

"We were able to suppress the spread of this virus, we were able to knock down the growth of this in the beginning. We are going to do that again, there is no doubt in my mind," he said.

Skye Kinkade contributed to this report.