Victim's Ford Explorer rolls down mountainside

The victim of the fatal traffic accident on Highway 58 in the Temblor range last week was a 28-year-old from Bakersfield.

His name has not been released by the Kern County Coroner.

The California Highway Patrol said the man was eastbound on Highway 58 about two miles east of the Kern-San Luis Obispo county line at an unknown rate of speed when his 2004 Ford Explorer hit the side of the hill, then went across the roadway and down a steep embankment, overturning before it came to rest 400 feet below the roadway.

The victim survived the crash but died as Kern County firefighters were attempting a rope rescue, the CHP said.