During Governor Newsom’s press conference at noon today, he announced required modifications to operations within multiple industry sectors. The Governor’s presentation erroneously included Kern County in the list of counties on the monitoring list.

Specifically, the Governor implemented the following changes statewide:

Effective July 13, 2020, ALL counties must close indoor operations in these sectors:

Dine-in restaurants

Wineries and tasting rooms

Movie theaters

Family entertainment centers (for example: bowling alleys, miniature golf, batting cages and arcades)

Zoos and museums

Card rooms

Additionally, bars, brewpubs, breweries, and pubs must close all operations both indoor and outdoor statewide. These changes were previously implemented in Kern County by the Governor on July 3, 2020.

The Governor also announced that counties that have remained on the County Monitoring List for three consecutive days will be required to shut down the following industries or activities, unless they can be modified to operate outside or by pick-up:

Fitness centers

Worship services

Protests

Offices for non-essential sectors

Personal care services, like nail salons, body waxing and tattoo parlors

Hair salons and barbershops

Malls

The Governor indicated that these modifications immediately applied to Kern County; however, as the Governor corrected on Twitter, they do not. However, beginning Sunday, July 12, 2020, Kern County exceeded the State’s monitoring metrics. Under the State’s requirements, failure to meet the State’s metrics for three consecutive days places that County on the monitoring list. Three subsequent consecutive days on the monitoring list results in the Governor’s newly announced restrictions applying in Kern. At this time, it is anticipated that the Governor’s restrictions will apply to Kern County, effective 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Note: this story has been edited from two previous versions in order to provide the most up-to-date information.