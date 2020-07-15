Landon Jay-Andres

Kara and Jonathan Ojeda of Fort Jones welcomed their son, Landon Jay-Andres Ojeda, on July 8, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Mount Shasta.

Landon weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Maternal grandparents are Jay and Jodi Dancer of Montague; paternal grandparents are Pablo Ojeda of Fort Jones and Leslie Predmore of Talent, Oregon.

Landon joins big brothers Ezekiel and Easton.

Daylon Douglen

Kelli and Trenton Duncan of Yreka announce the birth of their son, Daylon Douglen Duncan.

Daylon was born July 7, 2020 at Fairchild Medical Center in Yreka. He weighed 7 pounds, 15.4 ounces and measured 20 inches long.

Daylon joins older sisters Gracelynn and Jeweleeyet, as well as big brother Trenton II.