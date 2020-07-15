Tafoya said he would be busy this year coaching cross country in the fall, girls soccer in the winter, and track and field in the spring, but he’s looking forward to the challenge.

New Yreka High School head cross country and track and field coach David Tafoya is excited to take over the program from longtime coach Pam Borg.

“For me, this is a fantastic situation to be a part of,” Tafoya said. “It’s going to be great.”

Borg, who guided the YHS boys cross country team to CIF State Division 4 titles in 2011 and 2013, felt it was time to pursue new things. She is also stepping down as head track and field coach with the Miners, a position she held for four years.

Borg, who is also a physical education teacher at YHS, plans to continue teaching for three more years before retiring. She will remain with the Miners XC team this fall as an assistant coach with Frank Ward.

She’ll also remain as an assistant on the YHS track team and continue to assist the College of the Siskiyous cross country and track programs.

Tafoya said having Borg there will help him adjust to his new role.

“I’m going to be learning a lot right from the start,” said Tafoya. “This is a strong program and I want to help continue it being successful. I’m ready to do my best.”

Tafoya, a Mount Shasta resident, was previously the head cross country coach at Weed High School and an assistant soccer coach with the Cougars. He took over as head girls soccer coach for YHS last winter, and the team earned a home playoff berth.

Tafoya said he would be busy this year coaching cross country in the fall, girls soccer in the winter, and track and field in the spring, but he’s looking forward to the challenge. He said it helps to have a group of knowledgeable and dedicated assistant coaches to help him run all three programs.

Borg believes that Tafoya will do an excellent job as head coach of both the cross country and track programs at YHS.

“I observed him coaching at practices and games and thought that he would be a good fit for our head positions," Borg said. "I'm very excited to be part of the new energy he will bring to the teams. I know he feels a bit intimidated, but just like me, he will take that as a challenge to be even better. I wish him a lot of fun and success."

Before moving to Siskiyou County, Tafoya was a firefighter in Klamath Falls, Ore.

He said he began coaching his kid’s sports teams and enjoys working with athletes.

During his time at Weed High School, he coached Cougar cross country runner Ryan Mitchell, who earned state berths two years under Tafoya.

“It was amazing to be part of the state meet and to see the process it took to get there,” he said.

Tafoya recently held a meeting with members of the YHS XC team and parents at Lower Greenhorn Park to meet everyone and to get acquainted.

Practices are expected to start in August, with meets set to get underway in September.

Tafoya said he understands things could change this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that meets could be delayed or called off.

He said they will be carefully following safety guidelines and social distancing measures.