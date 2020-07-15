At a time when many states, many red states, that “opened for business” too early COVID-19 infections are suddenly reaching record levels. The president is strong arming the governors to reopen the schools discarding CDC guidelines, and while threatening to revoke Federal funding. Evidently the price of saving American lives is “too tough and expensive” so he has decided to alter the CDC guidelines to suit his needs. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, told officials that the decision to open schools was “a matter of calculated risk, similar to those take by an astronaut heading into space.”

I tend to take issue with Ms. DeVos. A calculated risk would be similar to surrounding a complex, based on Intel, in a hostile nation with the intention of taking out Osama Bin Laden, not sending our children to a school in a state that we know is suffering from record breaking COVID-19 cases.

Evidently Trump fatigue is impacting White House advisers. According to the Washington Post the president’s “woe is me” attitude is becoming a problem. Even son-in-law Jared Kushner has encouraged the president to have a “sunnier attitude” or run the risk of alienating his supporters.

John Swanson

Hornbrook