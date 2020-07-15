In 1964, on the floor of the Senate, Democrats staged the longest filibuster in United States history, 75 days! All trying to prevent the passing of one thing: the Civil Rights Act!
And Republicans are the racists?
Michael Quinn
Yreka
In 1964, on the floor of the Senate, Democrats staged the longest filibuster in United States history, 75 days! All trying to prevent the passing of one thing: the Civil Rights Act!
And Republicans are the racists?
Michael Quinn
Yreka
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.